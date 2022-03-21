NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Guinea Pigs

This March is Adopt-a-Guinea-Pig Month, so meet this fuzzy trio of guinea pigs: Winnie, Karen, and Meredith.

Winnie (age 2) is the mother of Karen and Meredith (age 12 months). They are looking to be adopted together. Their adoption includes a large guinea pig cage. The three ladies are amiable, often coming to eat treats and to give kisses with their super soft noses. They are also spunky and silly and love to wheek and run up and down their ramps.

To adopt: check out their online profiles or call the SPCA at 570-322-4646.

Winnie's profile; Karen's profile; Meredith's profile.

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption



