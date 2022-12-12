SPCA 12-12-22

NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Cat Name: Winnie

Little Winnie is eight months old. Born to a feral mother, her mother raised Winnie and her sister, Mary, at the SPCA until they were old enough to live in a foster home. Now the girls are ready for adoption.

Find Winnie's details here:

Cat Name: Darcy

Darcy is an eight-month-old bundle of joy. He is busy growing and learning about the world. His curiosity is hilarious to observe. If you are looking for a jolly friend to light up your holidays this year and beyond, Darcy could be your man.

Find Darcy's details here:

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.