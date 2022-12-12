NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.
Cat Name: Winnie
Little Winnie is eight months old. Born to a feral mother, her mother raised Winnie and her sister, Mary, at the SPCA until they were old enough to live in a foster home. Now the girls are ready for adoption.
Find Winnie's details here:
Cat Name: Darcy
Darcy is an eight-month-old bundle of joy. He is busy growing and learning about the world. His curiosity is hilarious to observe. If you are looking for a jolly friend to light up your holidays this year and beyond, Darcy could be your man.
Find Darcy's details here:
All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption