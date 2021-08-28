NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Cats of the Week: Walt and Wally

Walt and Wally are loving partners: well-bonded, gentle, and sweet. Both are domestic short-hair mixes.

Walt and Wally arrived to the shelter after their owner sadly passed away. Due to all the changes in their lives, we are making sure they are adopted together as they look for each other for comfort.

Walt is a large male cat with a black coat.

Wally is an extra large male cat with a orange/red tabby coat.

Other SPCA news:

They're currently running low on:

▪️ Canned Wet Cat Food (any brand)

▪️ Canned Wet Dog Food (any brand)

If you are able to donate please feel free to drop any items outside the doors of the shelter while they're open. Another option is sending a shipment from the Amazon Wish list or Chewy. Thank you for all of your support!