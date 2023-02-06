SPCA 2-6-23

Dog Name: Trouble

This happy boy greets everyone with his tail wagging, even if he struggles to see you. (Trouble is visually impaired.) “He’s very sweet, very trusting, and so intelligent,” Trouble’s caregivers say. “He loves when you whisper in his ear and give him belly rubs.” Trouble is 11 years old and prefers a home with older children, basking in your undivided attention.

Find Trouble's details here:

Cat Name: Marzipan

Adopt a real sweetheart when you adopt Marzipan. Marzipan is two years old. With her long locks and golden eyes, she is stunning. Marzipan has made a surprising recovery after being hit by a car. She is sure to be an inspiration to her forever family. 

Find Marzipan's details here:

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

