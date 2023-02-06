NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog Name: Trouble

This happy boy greets everyone with his tail wagging, even if he struggles to see you. (Trouble is visually impaired.) “He’s very sweet, very trusting, and so intelligent,” Trouble’s caregivers say. “He loves when you whisper in his ear and give him belly rubs.” Trouble is 11 years old and prefers a home with older children, basking in your undivided attention.

Find Trouble's details here:

Cat Name: Marzipan

Adopt a real sweetheart when you adopt Marzipan. Marzipan is two years old. With her long locks and golden eyes, she is stunning. Marzipan has made a surprising recovery after being hit by a car. She is sure to be an inspiration to her forever family. Find Marzipan's details here:



All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.