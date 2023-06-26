NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.
Dog Name: Thor
Thor has a superhero smile and a heart of gold. The six-year-old Lab-mix loves treats (don't we all) and toys. His manners are progressing, and he has found doggie friends. His dream home includes a comfy bed, yard space, and maybe even a kiddo or two.
Find Thor's details here:
Cat Name: Stark
Stark is a big orange fellow who can often be seen sticking his tongue out at you. He had a rough beginning, arriving in poor shape with fleas, then battling skin allergies as a result. Stark is reserved and doesn't really like to be picked up. He is, however, a pro at jumping on your lap to receive cheek rubs.
Find Stark's details here:
All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption