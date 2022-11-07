NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

The holidays are coming, and with them, the sweet anticipation of delicious food. While tacos and lollipops may not be your regular holiday fare, you may enjoy sharing the magic of the holidays with a new best friend who sports that name. You see, Taco and Lollipop are two of the pets at the Lycoming County SPCA looking for a forever home.

Dog Name: Taco

Taco is a twelve-year-old Chihuahua mix. He enjoys coming over to you and savoring a good scratch. Though his small size may tempt you to scoop him up, he feels safest with four paws on the ground. He is looking for a home where he can be the only pet.

Find Taco's details here:

Cat Name: Lollipop Lollipop is a seven-year-old female cat who used to live in poor conditions in a house with many cats. We are adopting the cats from this house out in pairs because they are very bonded with each other. Find Lollipop's details here:



All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

