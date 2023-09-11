NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog Name: Summit

Summit is as adventurous as his name. At two-years-old, he loves to explore. Once he has burned his energy off, he is quite the doll. He loves toys and is a real charmer with his happy-go-lucky smile. Come meet Summit and let him impress you with his impressive repertoire of obedience skills.

Find Summit's details here:

Cat Name: Gourd

Gourd would love to celebrate fall with you. The silly seven-year-old came from a hoarding house and is used to living with many other cats. She feels best living with at least one other cat for companionship, perhaps a cat you already have at home or another SPCA friend. May she spice up your autumn? Find Gourd's details here:

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

