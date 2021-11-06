NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog

Name: Shilo

Shilo is a beefcake. The five-year-old is full of energy and spunk, and he thinks that lying in a muddy puddle or pool is simply divine. Shilo is looking for a home without little fingers poking him. He may enjoy a canine sibling of similar size and play style.

Cat

Name: Molly

Molly is one of our longer residents. She is quiet and laidback. She is fine around other cats and she is also fine by herself. Molly thinks that people and attention are awesome. Napping the day away is also at the top of her list. Could you give this golden oldie the home she longs for?

Adopt Molly on Petfinder Molly is an adoptable Cat - Domestic Short Hair Mix searching for a forever family near Williamsport, PA. Use Petfinder to find adoptable pets in your area. www.petfinder.com Other SPCA news: The SPCA is currently running low on: ▪️ Canned Wet Cat Food (any brand) ▪️ Canned Wet Dog Food (any brand) If you are able to donate please feel free to drop any items outside the doors of the shelter while they're open. Another option is sending a shipment from the Amazon Wish list or Chewy. Thank you for all of your support! All pets for adoption: https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption/