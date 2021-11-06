NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.
Shilo is an adoptable Dog - Pit Bull Terrier Mix searching for a forever family near Williamsport, PA. Use Petfinder to find adoptable pets in your area.
Molly is an adoptable Cat - Domestic Short Hair Mix searching for a forever family near Williamsport, PA. Use Petfinder to find adoptable pets in your area.
Other SPCA news:
The SPCA is currently running low on:
▪️ Canned Wet Cat Food (any brand)
▪️ Canned Wet Dog Food (any brand)
If you are able to donate please feel free to drop any items outside the doors of the shelter while they're open. Another option is sending a shipment from the Amazon Wish list or Chewy. Thank you for all of your support!
All pets for adoption: https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption/