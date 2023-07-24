NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog Name: Roxy

"Are they gonna like me? Oh...I hope they're gonna like me!" Roxy's chocolate eyes sparkle with hope. She's that rare sort of pooch who is so sweet and soft and large that she just may become your new favorite pillow. Extra large body pillow that is! After cuddling up, she'll look in your eyes like she knows exactly what kind of day you've had. She longs to be the queen of her own castle. And if you can give her that, you can give her a miracle.

Find Roxy's details here:

Guinea Pig Name: Onyx

What is short, sweet, and black and white all over? Onyx, of course! This little dumpling of a guinea pig is just one year old and full of spunk. Food? He loves it! Dashing around on the floor? He lives for it! 'Wheeking' whenever the fridge door is opened? Well, we're not sure he has that one down pat yet, but he would love to work on it...at your house! Find Onyx's details here:

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

