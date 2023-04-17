NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Cat Name: Rosey

Are you looking for a walking buddy? More of a cat person than a dog person? Rosey may be your girl! The adorable, petite, sassy senior loves walking on a leash and snuggling in the sun.

Dog Name: Taco

Meet Taco. Sweet and spicy, Taco loves attention until, in typical Chihuahua style, he is done with you. Then, all that he really requires is short walks, a million forehead kisses, being rocked to sleep with sweet lullabies, and soft meals fit for a king (that has no teeth!)

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

