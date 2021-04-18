2021-04-18 SPCA Pets of the Week

NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Cat
Name: Rosey
Rosey is as sweet as her name. At two years old, this young lady has a lot of loving years ahead for her new family. Have we mentioned that her little pink tongue is one of her cutest features? Rosey cannot wait to stretch out on a comfy bed she can call her own. Can she come to your house?
 
Dog 
Name: Pearl
Pearl is a gorgeous ten-year-old white German Shepherd. She enjoys bonding with one special person, preferably someone who is able to be home with her a lot of the time. Pearl has good manners with children older than twelve and other dogs on a dog-by-dog basis. Can she be your girl?

If interested in Pearl or Rosey, please contact the Lycoming County SPCA at 570-322-4646 or visit https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption/

 
Other SPCA news: 

They're currently running low on:

▪️Canned Wet Cat Food (any brand)

▪️Canned Wet Dog Food (any brand)

If you are able to donate please feel free to drop any items outside the doors of the shelter while they're open. Another option is sending a shipment from the Amazon Wish list or Chewy. Thank you for all of your support!