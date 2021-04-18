NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Cat

Name: Rosey

Rosey is as sweet as her name. At two years old, this young lady has a lot of loving years ahead for her new family. Have we mentioned that her little pink tongue is one of her cutest features? Rosey cannot wait to stretch out on a comfy bed she can call her own. Can she come to your house?

Dog

Name: Pearl

Pearl is a gorgeous ten-year-old white German Shepherd. She enjoys bonding with one special person, preferably someone who is able to be home with her a lot of the time. Pearl has good manners with children older than twelve and other dogs on a dog-by-dog basis. Can she be your girl?

If interested in Pearl or Rosey, please contact the Lycoming County SPCA at 570-322-4646 or visit https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption/