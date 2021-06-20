NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Cat

Name: Rocket

Meet Resilient Rocket! Rocket likes exploring, gentle affection, bird watching, and is quite proud of his handsome whiskers. But, lest you think he is perfect, Rocket has his dislikes, too: being ignored when he's lonely and his breakfast being late. Rocket has FIV and FELV, so he will need to be an only cat. Can you give him the life he deserves?

Guinea Pig Name: Satin Satin is one cute piggie! At one year old, Satin is full of zip and flair. She loves her hay and squeaking when the timothy bag is rattled. She also adores romaine and running her little legs around a room exploring. Her jaunty little crest just makes her all the more adorable. https://www.petfinder.com/small-furry/satin-51253230/pa/williamsport/lycoming-county-spca-pa175/ If interested in Rocket or Satin, please contact the Lycoming County SPCA at 570-322-4646 or visit https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption/ https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption/ Other SPCA news: They're currently running low on: ▪️Canned Wet Cat Food (any brand) ▪️Canned Wet Dog Food (any brand) If you are able to donate please feel free to drop any items outside the doors of the shelter while they're open. Another option is sending a shipment from the Amazon Wish list or Chewy. Thank you for all of your support!