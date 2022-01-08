NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog name: Rascal

Just look at that sweet face! Rascal, a seven-year-old Terrier-mix, is content to lie at your feet. He enjoys doing his own thing and hanging out with his favorite people. He is looking for a home with children older than fourteen and maybe a canine sibling. With his laidback attitude and teddy bear looks, Rascal is sure to find a forever home this winter.

Rabbit name: Olaf

Olaf the rabbit, the color of fresh snow, would love to watch you build a snowman, from the comfort of his cozy house, of course. Olaf thinks that a day filled with hay and napping is just the best day ever. He came from a rough situation, but he has turned the corner and is now ready for his forever home.

