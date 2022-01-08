pets of the week-Jan8
SPCA

NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog name: Rascal

Just look at that sweet face! Rascal, a seven-year-old Terrier-mix, is content to lie at your feet. He enjoys doing his own thing and hanging out with his favorite people. He is looking for a home with children older than fourteen and maybe a canine sibling. With his laidback attitude and teddy bear looks, Rascal is sure to find a forever home this winter.

Find Rascal's details here.

Rabbit name: Olaf

Olaf the rabbit, the color of fresh snow, would love to watch you build a snowman, from the comfort of his cozy house, of course. Olaf thinks that a day filled with hay and napping is just the best day ever. He came from a rough situation, but he has turned the corner and is now ready for his forever home.

Find Olaf's details here.

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.