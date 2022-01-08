NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.
Dog name: Rascal
Just look at that sweet face! Rascal, a seven-year-old Terrier-mix, is content to lie at your feet. He enjoys doing his own thing and hanging out with his favorite people. He is looking for a home with children older than fourteen and maybe a canine sibling. With his laidback attitude and teddy bear looks, Rascal is sure to find a forever home this winter.
Find Rascal's details here.
Rabbit name: Olaf
Find Olaf's details here.
All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption