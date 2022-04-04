Dog

Name: Rascal

Just look at that sweet face! Rascal, a seven-year-old Terrier-mix, thinks that a day lying at your feet sounds perfect. He enjoys doing his own thing and hanging out with his favorite people. Rascal is looking for a home with children older than fourteen and maybe a canine sibling. With his laidback attitude and teddy bear looks, Rascal is sure to find a forever home soon.