SPCA Pets of the week: Rascal and Lily
NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.
Dog
Name: Rascal
Just look at that sweet face! Rascal, a seven-year-old Terrier-mix, thinks that a day lying at your feet sounds perfect. He enjoys doing his own thing and hanging out with his favorite people. Rascal is looking for a home with children older than fourteen and maybe a canine sibling. With his laidback attitude and teddy bear looks, Rascal is sure to find a forever home soon.
Cat
Name: Lily
Lily arrived as a stray mama with her four little mini-me kittens. The family was placed right into a foster home until the babies were weaned. (Adopters just scooped up the last two kittens.) Lily loves to curl up in an empty litter box filled with cozy blankets and nap the day away. She is looking for a quiet household where she can observe life around her. So how will you know when you have earned Lily's affection? When she treats you with one of her soft purrs of appreciation.
