NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog Name: Rascal

Just look at that sweet face! Rascal, a seven-year-old Terrier-mix, thinks that a day lying at your feet sounds perfect. He enjoys doing his own thing and hanging out with his favorite people. Rascal is looking for a home with children older than fourteen and maybe a canine sibling. With his laidback attitude and teddy bear looks, Rascal is sure to find a forever home this winter.

Find Rascal's details here.

Cat Name: Cinderella Meet Cinderella. She came in with six siblings and her mother when she was just a wee kitten. She grew into a fat, plump kitten and was adopted. Not long after adoption, her family realized that she was scared of their young children and large dogs. Really scared. After trying out the home for a year, Cinderella returned to the SPCA. Now she is awaiting a second chance at a forever home, be it a castle or a cottage. Could that be your place? Find Cinderella's details here.

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption



