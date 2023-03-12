SPCA_pet_of_the_week
NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Guinea Pigs

Names: Queen, Dutchess, Princess

Queen, Dutchess, and Princess are a bonded trio of sweet guinea pig ladies. They are two years old and think that relaxing and eating are two of life's favorite activities (who can blame them?).
 
They love to romp around, too, and are sure to make you smile with their silly antics. And since March is Adopt-a-Guinea-Pig month, today is a great day to bring a darling new friend (or three!) into your home.
 
Find Queen's details here; Dutchess's details here; Princess's details here.

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

