NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.
Guinea Pigs
Names: Queen, Dutchess, Princess
Queen, Dutchess, and Princess are a bonded trio of sweet guinea pig ladies. They are two years old and think that relaxing and eating are two of life's favorite activities (who can blame them?).
They love to romp around, too, and are sure to make you smile with their silly antics. And since March is Adopt-a-Guinea-Pig month, today is a great day to bring a darling new friend (or three!) into your home.