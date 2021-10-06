NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Cat: Pumpkin

Just in time for October, Pumpkin is ready for his home debut. Like his namesake, he's orange, he's sweet, and he can have a great "I just saw a ghost!" face. Pumpkin is four months old and was found living under a pool deck earlier in the summer. Those days behind him, Pumpkin is looking forward to curling up this fall with a forever family.

Pumpkin Petfinder Profile

Dog: Lady

Lady would like nothing more than to lean into you and cuddle all day - perfect for those cool fall evenings. At six years old, Lady has learned a thing or two about manners and is looking for a home that has experience with her breed (Mastiffs) and with the guarding behavior that tends to come along with the breed. She would like to be the only child in the home, so she is looking for a family with adults and no other pets. Her big smile will be sure to brighten up your day!

Lady Petfinder profile

Other SPCA news: The SPCA is currently running low on: ▪️ Canned Wet Cat Food (any brand) ▪️ Canned Wet Dog Food (any brand) If you are able to donate please feel free to drop any items outside the doors of the shelter while they're open. Another option is sending a shipment from the Amazon Wish list or Chewy. Thank you for all of your support!