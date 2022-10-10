NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.
Guinea Pigs:Pumbaa and Rafiki
Pumbaa and Rafiki are sure to add magic to your home. The feisty guinea pigs are full of spunk and charm. They wheek for treats and amuse people with their silly personalities. Guinea pigs are sweet pets for children due to their gentle natures. Come visit the guinea pigs at the Lycoming County SPCA located at 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport.