Guinea Pig Name: Pumbaa
True to his namesake, Pumbaa is a feisty piggie. He loves to romp and play; boy, he loves to eat. In fact, mealtimes are the highlight of Pumbaa's day. (Who can blame him?) He is looking for a cozy home for this winter.
Guinea Pig Name: Chili
Also known as "Daddy Pig," big fella Chili has spicy red fur and eyes, with a mellow laidback personality. He loves grass and timothy hay and thinks that lounging the day away in his "pigaloo" is just great.
