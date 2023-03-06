NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Guinea Pig Name: Pumbaa

True to his namesake, Pumbaa is a feisty piggie. He loves to romp and play; boy, he loves to eat. In fact, mealtimes are the highlight of Pumbaa's day. (Who can blame him?) He is looking for a cozy home for this winter.

Find Pumbaa's details here:

Guinea Pig Name: Chili Also known as "Daddy Pig," big fella Chili has spicy red fur and eyes, with a mellow laidback personality. He loves grass and timothy hay and thinks that lounging the day away in his "pigaloo" is just great. Find Chili's details here:



All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

