SPCA 3-6-23

NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Guinea Pig Name: Pumbaa

True to his namesake, Pumbaa is a feisty piggie. He loves to romp and play; boy, he loves to eat. In fact, mealtimes are the highlight of Pumbaa's day. (Who can blame him?) He is looking for a cozy home for this winter. 

Find Pumbaa's details here:

Guinea Pig Name: Chili

Also known as "Daddy Pig," big fella Chili has spicy red fur and eyes, with a mellow laidback personality. He loves grass and timothy hay and thinks that lounging the day away in his "pigaloo" is just great.  

Find Chili's details here:

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.