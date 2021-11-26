NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog name: Pixie

Pixie is deaf and has shown us her impressive smarts at learning hand signals. At two years old, she is full of zest and energy and loves to run and play. She is a beautiful Catahoula Leopard-dog mix who dreams of a home with an experienced owner and a fenced-in yard.

Find Pixie's details here.

Cat name: Piper

Piper is currently living at Cat Tales Cafe, run by the Beckoning Cat Project, as she waits for her forever home. Piper is timid. At one year old, she does come out, but if you go up to her, she will hurry away. Piper loves other cats and gets pretty attached to certain ones. She will be a great fit if you are looking for a friend for your current lonely cat or if you want a spirit cat -- one that you know is there, but you never see.

Find Piper's details here.

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption



