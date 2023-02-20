NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog Name: Pixie

Pixie is a wonder woman. You see, she is a Catahoula Leopard Dog with hearing challenges. During her time at the SPCA, she has learned American Sign Language and other hand signals to communicate. A dedicated team has been helping her feel safe and loved. In return, she has taught us much about perseverance. She is looking forward to a home where she can share all her love with you.

Find Pixie's details here:

Cat Name: Claire Claire loves to cuddle. You will often find her wrapped up in a cozy bundle snoozing the day away. She loves other cats, in fact, she is so used to living with a lot of them that she would not want it any other way. Claire came from a situation where she was not being cared for well. Now, at four years old, she is looking forward to a home of her own for many years to come. Find Claire's details here:



All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.