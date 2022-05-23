NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.
Dog Name: Pixie
A dog that knows sign language? Yes, please! Pixie has impressed us all by learning American Sign Language. It is an essential skill for her to do so. You see, Pixie is deaf. The brilliant young girl has also mastered typical hand signal commands and is hungry for more.
Find Pixie's details here:
Caramel has overcome adjusting to new homes, coping with seizures, and raising kittens. Now that Caramel is on seizure medication, she is chubby, friendly, and waddles around the room. She loves to receive and give affection, hang out near her people, and cuddle in big cozy blankets, beds, and pillows.
Find Caramel's details here:
All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption