NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog Name: Pearl

Pearl is an elegant lady who likes to remind folks that strong women don't have attitudes; they have standards. At ten years old, Pearl knows what she likes. At the top of her list is taking a walk. Lying down and settling in comes in at a close second.

The gorgeous white German Shepherd mix is looking for a home where she can be with someone most of the day. Could that be your place?

Special Note: When Pearl arrived as a stray, it was not apparent that she was so ill. Read about her heroic recovery on our blog.

Find Pearl's details here.

Rabbit Name: Chester Over twenty rabbits arrived at the Lycoming County SPCA this past summer. Sweet little Chester was one of them. He sports an incredibly soft coat and thinks that timothy hay is quite possibly the best stuff on earth. Watching him drink is sure to make you smile. Can Chester snuggle into your place?



All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption



