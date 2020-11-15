NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog

Name: Panda

Panda has a way of looking at you that just melts your heart. He is just one year old and is looking for a home with adults. He gets along with other dogs depending on the dog. Panda has not had an easy life up to this point and as a result, he is working through trusting humans again. In his new home, he will need a lot of socialization and slow introductions to new things to help him feel most comfortable. Call the SPCA (570-322-4646) to learn more about Panda.

Hamster

Name: Strudel

Strudel is a three-month-old female hamster. She enjoys eating, burrowing, and exploring. She and her brothers and sisters are available at the SPCA. Can you give this little lady a loving home?