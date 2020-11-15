NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.
Dog
Name: Panda
Panda has a way of looking at you that just melts your heart. He is just one year old and is looking for a home with adults. He gets along with other dogs depending on the dog. Panda has not had an easy life up to this point and as a result, he is working through trusting humans again. In his new home, he will need a lot of socialization and slow introductions to new things to help him feel most comfortable. Call the SPCA (570-322-4646) to learn more about Panda.
Hamster
Name: Strudel
Strudel is a three-month-old female hamster. She enjoys eating, burrowing, and exploring. She and her brothers and sisters are available at the SPCA. Can you give this little lady a loving home?
Other SPCA news:
They're currently running low on:
▪️Canned Wet Cat Food (any brand)
▪️Canned Wet Dog Food (any brand)
If you are able to donate please feel free to drop any items outside the doors of the shelter while they're open. Another option is sending a shipment from the Amazon Wish list or Chewy. Thank you for all of your support!