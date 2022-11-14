NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog Name: Old Man

Old Man proves that the whiter the muzzle, the sweeter the soul. At nine years old, Old Man is considered an older boy, but he has not let that slow him down. He enjoys exploring, playing with toys, and puttering about, doing his own thing. This November at the SPCA, adopt a senior pet like Old Man and receive a promotional discount.

Find Old Man's details here:

Cat Name: Gourd Gourd would love to celebrate fall with you. The silly six-year-old came from a hoarding house and is used to living with many other cats. She feels best living with at least one other cat. Visit Gourd at the Lycoming County SPCA. Find Gourd's details here:



All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

