NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.
Dog
Name: Nevaeh
Nevaeh is a very sweet girl who has bloomed during our time here with us at the shelter. She is a volunteer favorite and has a passion for scent work. You'd never be able to guess from just looking at her that she's been diagnosed with liver cancer. If we can't find an adoptive home we are looking for a hospice home where she can be loved for however long she has left.
Cat
Name: Mama
Mama is a beautiful and quiet ten-year-old cat. She lived with her previous owner since she was a kitten until her owner passed away. Mama is looking forward to having a cozy, relaxed home again.
Other SPCA news:
They're currently running low on:
▪️ Canned Wet Cat Food (any brand)
▪️ Canned Wet Dog Food (any brand)
If you are able to donate please feel free to drop any items outside the doors of the shelter while they're open. Another option is sending a shipment from the Amazon Wish list or Chewy. Thank you for all of your support!
