NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.
Nevaeh
Nevaeh is five years old and pretty as a picture. Can she warm up your life this winter?
Edward
Edward is nine months old. His foster mom says he is a fun and crazy cat who would love spending time with you.
If you're interested in either of these companions, please call the SPCA at 570-322-4646 or visit lycomingspca.org.
They're currently running low on:
▪️Canned Wet Cat Food (any brand)
▪️Canned Wet Dog Food (any brand)
If you are able to donate please feel free to drop any items outside the doors of the shelter while they're open. Another option is sending a shipment from the Amazon Wish list or Chewy. Thank you for all of your support!