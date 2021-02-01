NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Nevaeh

Nevaeh is five years old and pretty as a picture. Can she warm up your life this winter?

Edward

Edward is nine months old. His foster mom says he is a fun and crazy cat who would love spending time with you.

If you're interested in either of these companions, please call the SPCA at 570-322-4646 or visit lycomingspca.org.