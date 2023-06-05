SPCA 6-4-23

NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Guinea Pigs: 

Meet Miss Piggy and Spikette, two sweet, bonded guinea pig sisters. Spikette commands a presence with her dramatic looks. Swirls and locks of brightly-colored fur adorn her soft, plump body. Her wee little ears and bright chirps and squeals bring a smile to everyone's face. Miss Piggy's soft velvet nose is adorable, of course. She loves to have it buried in her hay or, better yet, a pile of fresh romaine. These two lovely ladies are sure to fill your heart with love.

Find Miss Piggy's details here:

Find Spikette's details here

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

