NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Cat

Name: Mila

Mila is a staff favorite. She is so cute! She had to battle back to good health, but the little lady is a warrior. Now Mila is longing for a home of her own.

Dog

Name: Duke

See Duke's great smile? Yeah, it is a wonderful thing to wake up to. His cheery "hello" is sure to warm your winter days, and even your summer ones, too.

If interested in Mila or Duke, call the Lycoming County SPCA at 570-322-4646, or visit lycomingspca.org