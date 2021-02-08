2021-02-05 SPCA Pets of the Week

NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA. 

Cat
Name: Mila
Mila is a staff favorite. She is so cute! She had to battle back to good health, but the little lady is a warrior. Now Mila is longing for a home of her own.
 
Dog
Name: Duke
See Duke's great smile? Yeah, it is a wonderful thing to wake up to. His cheery "hello" is sure to warm your winter days, and even your summer ones, too. 
 
If interested in Mila or Duke, call the Lycoming County SPCA at 570-322-4646, or visit lycomingspca.org.
 
 
Other SPCA news: 

They're currently running low on:

▪️Canned Wet Cat Food (any brand)

▪️Canned Wet Dog Food (any brand)

If you are able to donate please feel free to drop any items outside the doors of the shelter while they're open. Another option is sending a shipment from the Amazon Wish list or Chewy. Thank you for all of your support!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.