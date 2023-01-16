Lyco SPCA 1-16-23

Dog Name: Midnight

As pretty as a dream, Midnight just celebrated her fourth birthday. To honor her big day, she picked out a new toy and went for a long walk. A forever home would be just the thing to make this special girl feel extra loved. 

Find Midnight's details here

Cat Name: Rhea

Rhea was not being taken care of at her previous home. Humane officers brought her to the SPCA when she was a kitten. Now, at one year old, Rhea is playful and has a quiet, observative nature. She prefers to be adopted with one of her sisters. 

Find Rhea's details here:

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

