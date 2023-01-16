NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.
Dog Name: Midnight
As pretty as a dream, Midnight just celebrated her fourth birthday. To honor her big day, she picked out a new toy and went for a long walk. A forever home would be just the thing to make this special girl feel extra loved.
Find Midnight's details here:
Cat Name: Rhea
Rhea was not being taken care of at her previous home. Humane officers brought her to the SPCA when she was a kitten. Now, at one year old, Rhea is playful and has a quiet, observative nature. She prefers to be adopted with one of her sisters.
Find Rhea's details here:
All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption