NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog Name: Midnight

As pretty as a dream, Midnight just celebrated her fourth birthday. To honor her big day, she picked out a new toy and went for a long walk. A forever home would be just the thing to make this special girl feel extra loved.

Find Midnight's details here:

Cat Name: Rhea

Rhea was not being taken care of at her previous home. Humane officers brought her to the SPCA when she was a kitten. Now, at one year old, Rhea is playful and has a quiet, observative nature. She prefers to be adopted with one of her sisters. Find Rhea's details here:



All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.