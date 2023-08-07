NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog Name: Mason

Mason is a beautiful six-year-old German shepherd. He had a rough start to life and struggles with PTSD as a result. He has come a long way and has put in a lot of hard work learning to trust. As with most shepherds, he is extremely smart, eager to please, and connects with his human. If you can give Mason the safe space to call home, you can give him a miracle.

Find Mason's details here:

Cat Name: Maggie

Maggie came to the SPCA with her four children. They are a quiet, inquisitive group that prefer to look before they leap into social situations. Maggie is the friendliest one of the bunch and even her adult children still come over to enjoy her attention, head booping her for comfort. Cheek scratches and ear rubs are sure to make her purr, while she naps the day away. Can she call your place home? Find Maggie's details here:

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.