Guinea Pig Name: Mac

Mac is a one-year-old guinea pig. She is full of spunk, squeals, and giggles. She thinks that timothy hay and fresh veggies are the quite simply the best. She would love a home with plenty of cage space to run and maybe another guinea pig neighbor. 

Rabbit Name: Bun Bun

With a name like Bun Bun, you know this is one special rabbit. At one year old, this young lady is just starting out in life. She is looking for a home with room to run and a family who knows the ins and outs of caring for a rabbit. 

