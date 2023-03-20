NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Guinea Pig Name: Mac

Mac is a one-year-old guinea pig. She is full of spunk, squeals, and giggles. She thinks that timothy hay and fresh veggies are the quite simply the best. She would love a home with plenty of cage space to run and maybe another guinea pig neighbor.

Find Mac's details here:

Rabbit Name: Bun Bun With a name like Bun Bun, you know this is one special rabbit. At one year old, this young lady is just starting out in life. She is looking for a home with room to run and a family who knows the ins and outs of caring for a rabbit. Find Bun Bun's details here:

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

