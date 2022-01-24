NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Bonded cats: Luci and Linda

Linda and Luci celebrate National Hugging Day every day. A Good Samaritan found the duo outside at the tender age of three weeks old and brought them to the SPCA.

They went right to a foster mom to receive the constant care they needed to thrive. Happily for Luci and Linda, their mother was caught and brought to the SPCA the next day. She went to live with the foster family, and now all three are spayed and ready for adoption. At nine months old, Linda and Luci are sweet and playful. They are sure to bring much love into their new home!

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption



