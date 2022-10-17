NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog Name: Little Joe

The sweetest face award goes to Little Joe. Not only does he have an adorable smile, but his perky little ears also give him a comical look. Little Joe is three years old and is hoping for a forever home where he can be the king of the castle. He feels best being attached to one person. If it is you, Little Joe will love you with all his heart.

Find Little Joe's details here:

Cat Name: Michelle Curiosity and playfulness abound when you meet little Michelle. At one year old, Michelle is just starting out in life. She is living in a foster home, which gives her individualized attention and loving care. While her foster home is great, she is eager for a forever home of her own. Find Michelle's details here:



All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

