NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog Name: Little Joe

Just look at that grin. Little Joe's signature smile and soft eyes are just one hint that you are looking at quite the character. The three-year-old fellow, who, at 56 pounds, is actually not so little, arrived as a stray in the middle of winter. He was insecure but has become more confident. He loves to chase and play, so we recommend an adult-only household with experience with dogs with guarding behaviors. Can his sweet face light up your life?

Find Little Joe's details here.

Cat Name: Abbott Meet Abbott. His favorite activities include sleeping and sticking his tongue out at the camera. At ten years old, he is an older gentleman who takes life at a quiet pace. He came to the SPCA after being abandoned by his owner. Even when he first arrived and was quite scared, he still showed us the best of manners. With his handsome looks and kind heart, Abbott is sure to get adopted this spring. Find Abbott's details here.

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

