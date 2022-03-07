NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Guinea Pig Name: Leo

In honor of March being National Adopt a Guinea Pig Month, meet Leo and Letty. Leo is a staff and visitor favorite, mainly because he is a hunk. The handsome, beefy fellow sports dark, plump lips that he waves in the air sniffing for treats when you approach. Leo is friendly, calm, and entertaining to watch. At two years old, he will make a great family companion.

Find Leo's details here.

Guinea Pig Name: Letty Letty has quite a backstory. She survived not just a high-speed car chase but also a high-speed car crash. Shy at first, Letty feels comfortable enough now to come out of her pigaloo and wheel for romaine. With time and love, she will soon be showing off her true piggie personality and is sure to provide you with many silly memories. Find Letty's details here.

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption



