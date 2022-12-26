NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Rabbit Name: Landon

At an auction, a citizen discovered little Landon. But, unfortunately, Landon's owners were selling the baby rabbit, breaking the citizen's heart. So she brought Landon to the SPCA. Now, at just nine months old, Landon is still young. White and soft as fresh snow, she is eager for a home of her own.

Find Landon's details here:

Guinea Pig Name: Rafiki

Rafiki has the best pink guinea pig lips, hands down. They are plump, meaty, soft, and perfect for giving a little smooch. You should see them flap when he eats romaine! Rafiki was discovered at the same auction as Landon. He was brought to the SPCA and is now eager to find a family who will love him forever. Find Rafiki's details here:

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.