Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home.

Dog

Name: Kilo

He is a little shy and may not wow you on the first date, but give him a second (and maybe a third), and he WILL win your heart. He would make a wonderful addition to a family with tweens and teens and possibly another dog of similar size.

Cat

Name: Frannie

Frannie came to us very ill and has made great progress. She is looking to be the only kitty in a loving home.