NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Cat Name: Kevin

Kevin and his sister were found in a box on a foster mom's back porch. The kittens were very ill and struggling to breathe. Slowly, slowly, with lots of TLC and vet care, Kevin gained strength. Now he is ready for his next challenge: settling into a forever home.

Find Kevin's details here:

Cat Name: Lucy

Lucy is a plump little butterball. At three months old, she is bursting with curiosity and charm. Her finder discovered Lucy and her two sisters outside this spring when they were eight weeks old. A foster home supported them as they grew and now, they are prepared to launch into a forever home of their very own. Find Lucy's details here:

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

