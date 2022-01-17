NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog name: Judd

We cannot pass up the opportunity to highlight Judd this week after National Kiss a Ginger Day last Wednesday. The handsome ginger is three years old. Caretakers say he is a bit of a foodie. His favorite treat? Hot dogs. His favorite activity? Playing and chasing cats, er, should we say, he prefers socializing with larger animals. With his baby doll eyes and sweet manners, Judd is sure to give your home sweet ginger spiciness.

Cat name: Ginger

Ginger, aptly named, is a sweet little kitten, at just seven months old. He was found outside as a ten-week-old kitten this past summer. He and his sibling were severely congested and needed medical treatment. He has been growing and thriving in a foster home since. Now he is ready for smooches and cuddles in a home of his very own.

