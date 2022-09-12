NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Rabbit Name: Jezabel

Jezabel can bring a smile to your face with her large, perky ears and soft, sweet face. SPCA staff found Jezabel living in filthy conditions at a rabbit hoarder's home. After receiving medical treatment at the SPCA, Jezabel moved to a foster home. Foster homes ensure that pets can bask in personalized love and attention. Now Jezabel is ready for a home of her own.

Find Jezabel's details here:

Dog Name: Shilo Shilo is a beefcake. The six-year-old is full of energy and spunk, and he thinks that lying in a muddy puddle or pool is simply divine. Shilo is looking for a home without little fingers poking him. He may enjoy a canine sibling of similar size and play style. Find Shilo's details here:

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

