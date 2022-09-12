SPCA 9-9-22.jpg

NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Rabbit Name: Jezabel

Jezabel can bring a smile to your face with her large, perky ears and soft, sweet face. SPCA staff found Jezabel living in filthy conditions at a rabbit hoarder's home. After receiving medical treatment at the SPCA, Jezabel moved to a foster home. Foster homes ensure that pets can bask in personalized love and attention. Now Jezabel is ready for a home of her own.

Find Jezabel's details here:

Dog Name: Shilo

Shilo is a beefcake. The six-year-old is full of energy and spunk, and he thinks that lying in a muddy puddle or pool is simply divine. Shilo is looking for a home without little fingers poking him. He may enjoy a canine sibling of similar size and play style.

Find Shilo's details here: 

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.