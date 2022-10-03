NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog Name: Jada

With her silly ears and wide smile, Jada quickly earned the nickname "Yoda" at the SPCA . At one year old, Jada is energetic and is learning to master basic commands. At this time, Jada is not a fan of other dogs so she will be happiest as the only queen in her castle. Can you give Jada the home of her dreams?

Find Jada's details here.

Cat Name: Lady Lady arrived at the Lycoming County SPCA with a large number of cats. They had been living together in poor conditions and needed medical attention. The cats are now healthy and are looking forward to being adopted into forever homes. Find Lady's details here.

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

