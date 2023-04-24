SPCA 4-23-23

NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog Name: Jada

Jada is slow to trust, but she is a charming companion once she does. She is working on her basic commands and manners. Jada prefers to be the only queen of the castle as she is not a fan of other dogs.

Find Jada's details here:

Cat Name: Claire

Claire loves to cuddle. You will often find her wrapped up in a cozy bundle snoozing the day away. She loves other cats; she is so used to living with many of them that she would not want it any other way. Claire came from a situation where she was not being cared for well. Now, at four years old, she is looking forward to a home of her own for many years to come. 

Find Claire's details here

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.