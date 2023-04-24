NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.
Dog Name: Jada
Jada is slow to trust, but she is a charming companion once she does. She is working on her basic commands and manners. Jada prefers to be the only queen of the castle as she is not a fan of other dogs.
Find Jada's details here:
Cat Name: Claire
Claire loves to cuddle. You will often find her wrapped up in a cozy bundle snoozing the day away. She loves other cats; she is so used to living with many of them that she would not want it any other way. Claire came from a situation where she was not being cared for well. Now, at four years old, she is looking forward to a home of her own for many years to come.
Find Claire's details here:
All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption