Dog Name: Jada

Jada is slow to trust, but she is a charming companion once she does. She is working on her basic commands and manners. Jada prefers to be the only queen of the castle as she is not a fan of other dogs.

Cat Name: Claire Claire loves to cuddle. You will often find her wrapped up in a cozy bundle snoozing the day away. She loves other cats; she is so used to living with many of them that she would not want it any other way. Claire came from a situation where she was not being cared for well. Now, at four years old, she is looking forward to a home of her own for many years to come.

