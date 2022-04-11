NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog

Name: Indiana Bones

Indiana Bones likes to greet his favorite volunteers with a kiss. The seven-year-old Doberman Pinscher-mix is very sweet once he is properly introduced, and he loves to go outside to burn off energy. The handsome boy wants to be the only love in your household, as he doesn't like to share with his four-legged friends. Can he call your place Home Sweet Home?

Cat

Name: Tom

Meet Tom. He likes snacks, naps, and exploring outside. He once lived the life of an outdoor cat, but has since transitioned into an indoor lifestyle. Tom has FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus), a condition that may need extra care, but does not prevent a cat from living a full life. His sweet, slightly regal demeanor is sure to warm your heart.

To adopt: check out their online profiles or call the SPCA at 570-322-4646.

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption



