NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog Name: Henry

Henry is an interesting little fellow; he's a cross between an absolute sweetheart and a spunky little boy with a mind of his own. He enjoys playing with toys and sometimes with other dogs, though he prefers to play independently. He thinks that food is glorious, and we can't disagree. Can this five-year-old dumpling call your place home sweet home?

Find Henry's details here:

Cat Name: Belair Belair is a young, handsome tiger cat. He finds new situations to be intimidating, so he is looking for a family that can give him the alone time he needs as he settles in. He lives with other cats in the SPCA's Four Seasons Room and enjoys rough-housing with the younger ones. If you enjoy complex, layered personalities, then this tenacious tiger is for you! Find Belair's details here:

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

