NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog Name: Hachi

Looking like an overgrown teddy bear, Hachi is an adorable pup. Squeaky toys are his absolute favorite thing in the world - they make him come alive. (Treats are lovely, too.) A Korean Jindo mix, three-year-old Hachi stands out in the crowd. If you long for a quiet companion, Hachi would love to meet you.

Find Hachi's details here:

Cat Name: Jacob At five months old, Jacob is just starting out in life. He arrived on the porch of his finder with his mother and siblings this summer. Sweet and friendly, Jacob's mother managed to keep all of her kittens healthy and clean, an impressive feat for an outdoor mother. Now Jacob is ready for a loving home of his own. Can you give Jacob the security that he longs for? Find Jacob's details here:

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

