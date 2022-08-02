NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog Name: Cooper

Cooper knows that time with friends is time well spent. The jovial three-year-old terrier-mix loves to have fun and play with his best people friends. He is vivacious and works hard to pass his classes on manners. He is looking for an active family with older children and maybe a doggie sibling.

Find Cooper's details here:

Cat Name: Amelia Amelia is a cozy girl who enjoys the quieter things in life. A kind woman discovered the petite cat living outside with her five chubby little kittens this spring. After raising her little ones in the safety of an SPCA foster home, Amelia is ready for a forever home of her own. With her tortoiseshell looks and amiable demeanor, Amelia is sure to be adopted soon! Find Amelia's details here:



All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

