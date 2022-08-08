NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.
Dog Name: Clutch
A happy-go-lucky hound, Clutch loves to explore and sniff. The smiley four-year-old Coonhound mix is looking for a home with older children and maybe a canine sibling. He enjoys developing relationships with people over the course of time.
Find Clutch's details here:
Cat Name: Templeton
Templeton, a two-year-old cat, is as cute as a button. His endearing yellow eyes seem to say, "Hey, how ya doing?" Templeton is currently at Petco near Target, where potential adopters can meet him and take him home.
Find Templeton's details here:
All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption