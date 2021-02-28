2021-02-26 SPCA Pets of the Week

NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA. 

Cats
Names: Church and Rose
 
These two little ladies are looking for a home together. The sweet girls are eight months old and have been through a lot together. They have battled back to good health and have some vision issues due to eye infections, but they do not let that stop them. They love to play and cuddle together and are a joy to be around!
 
 
 
 
Other SPCA news: 

They're currently running low on:

▪️Canned Wet Cat Food (any brand)

▪️Canned Wet Dog Food (any brand)

If you are able to donate please feel free to drop any items outside the doors of the shelter while they're open. Another option is sending a shipment from the Amazon Wish list or Chewy. Thank you for all of your support!

