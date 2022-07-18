NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog Name: Chuck

With a great smile and an adorable spotted nose, Chuck is an endearing match. The one-year-old dog enjoys people and playing. He is even good with many other dogs. Did we mention that he is a great catch? He is looking for a home where he can run and be your exploration buddy.

Find Chuck's details here.

Cat Name: Rosey Rosey is an adorable, petite, sassy senior. She enjoys a comfy, quiet home where she can snuggle in the sun as long as she wants. Rosey has overcome a lot of challenges, thanks in part to her personality and thanks in part to medical care. With routine medication, she is now living comfortably. May she call your place home sweet home? Find Rosey's details here.



All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

